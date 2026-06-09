Justin Moore cancels tour due to a crucial reason

American singer Justin Moore took a break from his music career to focus more on his health.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the singer announced that he is taking a short break from touring to “focus” on his health and family. Justin further noted, “I’ve made the decision to take some time to focus on my health”.

He also stated, “As a result, I’ll be stepping away from touring for a short period and will be unable to perform some upcoming shows”. He continued. “This is the right decision for my family and me, and I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support. I look forward to getting back out there later this summer and doing what I love most”.

Although Justin didn’t give a specific reason for stepping away from touring, many of his fans supported his decision in the comments section. One wrote, “Take care of YOU, brother, and those kiddos and mama”. Another one added, “Shows can always wait, sending love your way, dude”. Third commented, “Without your health, you have nothing. Take care of yourself first”.

The fourth one noted, “Get well & may Jesus’s healing stripes be laid upon JM! YOU are SO Amazing. Klein is too!! ARKANSAS THANKS”.

For those unversed, Justin dropped his latest studio album, This Is My Dirt, in October 2024.