Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom have made their first public appearance as new parents. The new parents stepped out on the red carpet just days after welcoming their baby boy.

The couple attended the New York premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on April 20, marking their first outing since announcing the arrival of their first child together.

Theroux opted for a navy suit paired with a crisp white shirt, while Bloom wore a black halter-neck gown accented with gold details, completing the look with strappy heels.

Speaking at the event, Theroux shared his excitement about fatherhood, saying he is looking forward to giving all his love to his newborn son.

The couple revealed the baby’s arrival two days earlier in a joint social media post, sharing a photo of Theroux holding the infant. “He’s here – we are so in love,” they wrote.

News of the pregnancy first emerged in late 2025, months after it was confirmed that the pair had quietly married earlier in the year.

Nicole Brydon Bloom had previously spoken about her pregnancy journey, noting that while the early months were challenging, she later felt healthy and grateful. The couple also celebrated with an intimate gathering in New York ahead of the birth.