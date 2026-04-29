Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake faced new drama following the latter’s arrest in 2024 in Sag Harbor for impaired driving.

Recently, there has been a lot of buzz around, regarding Timberlake’s recent arrest in Sag Harbor for impaired driving. Later, the singer also apologised and accepted a lesser charge, but he kept appearing in the headlines, especially after bodycam footage went viral on social media.

According to reports, this constant spotlight has started to take a toll. Sources claimed that Biel has grown tired of the situation and the pressure it brings into their daily life. Some even suggested she has made it clear that she expects things to change moving forward.

The pair, who married in 2012 and share two children, have often been seen as one of the more stable couples in the industry. Still, people close to them say the past year has been challenging. There have also been unconfirmed reports about Timberlake’s recent public outings, which have added to the conversation.

At the same time, other sources say the couple is trying to deal with everything quietly. Neither of them has spoken publicly about the latest claims so far.