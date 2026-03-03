Justin Timberlake files petition to block public release of DWI arrest video

Justin Timberlake has taken a legal action to prevent the public release of police body camera footage from his June 2024 driving while intoxicated arrest.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 45-year-old singer filed a petition on Monday, March 2, in Suffolk County Supreme Court requesting that the footage remain sealed.

The singer argued that the disclosure of video would cause “severe and irreparable harm” to his personal and professional reputation.

“Public dissemination of this footage would cause severe and irreparable harm to [Timberlake’s] personal and professional reputation, subject [Justin ] to public ridicule and harassment, and serve no legitimate public interest,” the petition read.

Justin’s attorneys, Edward Burke Jr. and Michael J. Del Piano further claims that releasing the video would reveal his car, as well as “expose highly personal details unrelated to public oversight of governmental operations.”

The filing comes after the Sag Harbor Village Police Department, Police Chief Robert Drake and the Village of Sag Harbor received a request for the footage under New York’s Freedom of Information Law. Timberlake’s legal team has asked the court to enter an emergency stay prohibiting disclosure of the video in response to any FOIL request unless ordered by a court.

Timberlake was arrested on June 18, 2024, after leaving the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York. Police alleged that he ran a stop sign and failed to remain in his lane while driving a 2025 BMW. He was initially charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, along with two traffic citations.