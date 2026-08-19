Justin Timberlake is giving fans a rare glimpse into his family life, sharing photos of his two sons, Silas and Phineas, in a new summer recap.

The 45-year-old singer and actor posted a series of snapshots on Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 18, featuring moments from his summer with wife Jessica Biel and their two children.

Among the photos is a sweet glimpse of 6-year-old Phineas, who turned 6 in July, peeking out from behind a giant ice cream sundae. In keeping with Timberlake and Biel’s approach to protecting their children’s privacy, the boy’s face remains obscured.

Another photo shows Phineas enjoying what appears to be a rodeo while wearing a cowboy hat. In a separate snap, Timberlake can be seen walking alongside his younger son on a golf course, with the pair carrying matching golf bags.

The couple’s older son, 11-year-old Silas, also appears in several photos throughout the post. One image shows him standing behind his father at Mercer Labs in New York City, while another captures Silas alongside Timberlake and his younger brother as they look out of what appears to be a hotel window.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

“Been outside,” Timberlake captioned the collection of photos.

The summer recap also included a photo of Timberlake and Biel, who have been married since 2012, as well as a picture of the actress holding a freshly caught fish.

While Timberlake and Biel occasionally share glimpses of their family life, they generally keep their sons’ faces covered or obscured in social media posts.