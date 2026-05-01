Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Enter 'Healing' Phase son's diagnosis

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship is again in the spotlight after years of conflict. The sources claimed their son is the main reason for their closure.

On Thursday, during an interview with Us Weekly, the couple is focused on “family, healing, and moving forward together,” putting the heartbreaking past behind them.

The source further stated, “before Justin knew he had Lyme disease, he was suffering from a lot of symptoms, and they were having more serious problems then. There were trust issues and behavior issues”.

However, Justin’s Lyme disease diagnosis brought a new level of understanding to their marriage, and the pair is currently “in a good place.” Recently, it was reported that Jessica was frustrated with some of Justin’s actions and issued an “ultimatum” to her husband to clean up his act or she would leave. The Better Place crooner revealed his Lyme disease diagnosis on social media in July 2025.

“I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes. If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has, then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically,” he penned on Instagram.