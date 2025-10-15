Justin Timberlake pays heartfelt tribute to late D’Angelo with lengthy note

Justin Timberlake has paid an emotional tribute to the late singer-songwriter D’Angelo following his tragic death at 51.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 15, the Friends with Benefits star penned a lengthy note for the R&B legend.

“I’ll never forget hearing Brown Sugar for the first time. It changed me. You changed me. It was the most pivotal moment in establishing confidence in my own voice,” Justin Timberlake wrote referencing one of D’Angelo’s classic albums.

The Selfish singer went on gush over another album Voodoo, writing, “Where do I begin with this one??? Maybe my favorite mixed album of all time. The rawness, that took time to cultivate and process, created an absolutely transcendent listening experience. The legendary players and collaborators. The sounds, the way it made colors dance around my head — it grabbed me. It shook me. I was changed once again.”

Justin Timberlake further dubbed D’Angelo’s Voodoo Tour show at Radio City Music Hall as one of the best concerts of his life.

“And then I was lucky enough to grab a sacred moment with you backstage… and tell you how in awe of you I was,” he added, concluding with, “With love, One of your biggest fans.”

D’Angelo passed away in New York on Tuesday, October 14, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.