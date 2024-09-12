Justin Timberlake takes plea deal in drunk driving case

Hollywood actor-singer Justin Timberlake has reportedly taken a plea deal in a case pertaining to driving while intoxicated in June this year.

According to Deadline, the “Cry Me A River” singer has agreed to enter a guilty plea for a traffic violation, in which he will pay a fine of around $500.

On June 18, the 43-year-old entertainer was pulled over in the town of Sag Harbor, about 100 miles (160 kilometres) east of New York City, after police observed his BMW go through a stop sign and struggle to stay within road lanes.

The officer who pulled over the singer Justin Timberlake said he was in no fit state to drive.

“His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the police report said.

Later, a court ordered the suspension of Justin Timberlake’s right to drive in New York state as his legal team insisted that he was ‘not intoxicated’ when he was taken into custody.

With his plea deal, he will avoid the one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine, as per the Deadline report.

The publication said that a court in New York will conduct a hearing on his plea deal and confirm his fine.

However, his license will remain suspended in the city after he refused to take a breathalyzer test, a move which triggers an automatic year-long suspension from the roads.

Following his drunk driving stop, the Hollywood actor was held overnight until he was arraigned at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released.

Justin Timberlake initially denied the allegations as his lawyer told media after a hearing in July: “The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI.”

Later, Justin Timberlake also addressed his fans during a recent concert at Chicago’s United Center Stadium.

“It’s been a tough week. I know I’m hard to love sometimes but you keep loving me right back,” he added.