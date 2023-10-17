Canadian PM announces $10mln aid for Gaza

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday called for a humanitarian corridor to be opened and announced $10 million in humanitarian assistance for urgent needs in Gaza.

Trudeau made his remarks after diplomatic efforts failed to get aid to Gaza. He said, “Israel, reacting to an attack by Hamas last week that killed more than 1,300 people, has put Gaza under a total blockade and pounded it with unprecedented air strikes.”

The Canadian PM demanded an immediate humanitarian corridor in Gaza, stating, “Canada is calling for unobstructed humanitarian access and a humanitarian corridor so that the essential aid like food, fuel, and water can be delivered to civilians in Gaza.”

“We are deeply concerned about the serious and worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza should be allowed,” He stated.

On the other hand, Justin Trudeau stated that Israel has the right to defend itself in accordance with international law, however, “even war have rules”, he told the House of Commons lower chamber of parliament.