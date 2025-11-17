Justin Trudeau dating Katy Perry: Ex Sophie Gregoire responds

Canadian television host Sophie Gregoire has responded candidly to the romance between Katy Perry and her ex-husband, Justin Trudeau, the former Prime Minister of Canada. Sophie acknowledged that it’s normal to feel impacted by an ex dating someone. On the Arlene Is Alone podcast, she shared her reaction to Justin’s relationship with Katy: “We’re human beings, and everything affects us. It’s normal. It’s up to you to decide how you react to things. So, I chose to listen to the music rather than the noise.”

Sophie emphasized that she’s aware public scrutiny can be triggering, saying, “I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers. We’re humans.” She added that what she does with her emotions is her decision, and she’s focused on personal growth. “The woman I want to become through this is my decision.”

Sophie clarified that she’s not devoid of emotions, stating, “This doesn’t mean I don’t have feelings or don’t cry, scream, and laugh. Especially since I’m a super tender heart, right? But it’s my decision after that, between the emotion and the reaction.” She separated in 2023 after 18 years of marriage to Justin Trudeau ¹ ² ³.

As a mental health advocate, Sophie understands the importance of processing emotions. “I’ll allow myself to be disappointed by someone, furious, and sad. And as a mental health advocate, I understand how crucial it is to feel those emotions.”

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their relationship public on October 25, 2025, after ending her relationship with Orlando Bloom in July 2025.

Recently, Katy Perry debuted a new track, “Band-Aids,” during her ongoing “Lifetimes Tour,” surprising fans worldwide.

The song’s lyrics appear to reference her former partner, Orlando Bloom, and allegations of his infidelity, even though the singer has reportedly moved on with Justin Trudeau.

The Grammy winner reportedly drew motivation from the climax of the film Ready or Not, according to an online outlet.