'Respectful' Justin Trudeau has been 'pursuing' Katy Perry since first date

Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has been respectively yet consistently ‘pursuing’ pop star Katy Perry ever since their first date this July, following her split from actor Orlando Bloom.

Politician Justin Trudeau, 53, who sent the rumour mills buzzing in July, when he was spotted on a dinner date with singer Katy Perry, 40, in Montreal, days after she and her longtime partner Orlando Bloom confirmed their separation, has ‘been pursuing her since’, revealed a source close to her, a day after they seemingly confirmed their romance with a PDA-packed yacht outing in Santa Barbara.

“When she first hung out with Justin, she wasn’t looking to date, but they stayed in touch,” the insider disclosed. “They have many shared interests and a lot of talk about, but Katy was navigating too many things to even think about dating then.”

Notably, the ‘Dark Horse’ singer had parted ways from Bloom, 48, after nine years of relationship, including a six-year engagement, around the same time.

However, per the source, Trudeau continued the efforts to impress Perry and ‘even flew to California to see her during the Lifetimes tour break’. “They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He’s been very respectful,” the tipster divulged.

It is worth noting here that Trudeau is the father of three children with his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, from their 18-year marriage, which ended in 2023.

Meanwhile, Perry shares her only daughter, Daisy Dove, 5, with Bloom.