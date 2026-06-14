Justin Trudeau skips Canada match for ‘Boyfriend Duties’ with Katy Perry

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked debate after skipping Canada’s 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match in Toronto to watch girlfriend Katy Perry perform at the US ceremony in Inglewood instead.

What Happened on June 12, 2026

While Canada earned a historic 1-1 draw against Bosnia & Herzegovina at BMO Field — featuring a star-studded Toronto ceremony with Ryan Reynolds, Mike Myers, Alanis Morissette, and Nora Fatehi performing the anthem Siir Siir — Trudeau was notably absent.

Hours later, he appeared in a luxury suite at SoFi Stadium in California for the USA’s 4-1 win over Paraguay. Perry, 41, headlined the US opening ceremony in a floor-length silver dress, performing before kickoff. The couple was photographed holding hands and watching from a box.

Trudeau’s Response: “You Know Who I’m Rooting For”

After social media backlash, Trudeau, 54, addressed the criticism on X:

“Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup”

He clarified his attendance was personal, not political, and that he remains behind Team Canada. “I was fulfilling ‘supportive boyfriend duties’ while accompanying Katy Perry,” he said, noting Perry performed at the tournament’s opening ceremony.

Fans Split: “Fraud” vs “Live Your Life”

Reactions were divided. Critics called the move “unfortunate” and accused him of putting “personal relationships” ahead of the country. One X user wrote: “Seeing Justin Trudeau at the USA Paraguay game instead of the Canadian one just pissed me right off”. Another branded him a “fraud”.

Supporters defended him. “You literally owe no explanation to anyone. Live your life,” one wrote. Another added: “You served the country and deserve to be able to enjoy life without internet warriors ripping on you”.

The Perry-Trudeau Timeline

The pair sparked dating rumors in July 2025 after a Montreal dinner date and confirmed their relationship in December 2025. They made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Festival on June 8, 2026, for Perry’s film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris. At the premiere, Perry called Trudeau “the love of my life”.

Bigger Picture: Sports Meets Celebrity

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, has blended sports and entertainment heavily. FIFA’s strategy includes celebrity performances to expand global reach. Other attendees at the US game included Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Bill Gates, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Canada’s match kicked off at 3 p.m. ET in Toronto, while the US game started at 9 p.m. ET in LA, making it possible to attend both — though Trudeau chose only the latter.