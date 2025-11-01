Justin Trudeau teases Katy Perry romance with spooky Halloween costume for son

Justin Trudeau has fueled Katy Perry romance rumors with a spooky reference.

The former Canadian prime minister took to his Instagram account on Friday to share glimpses into his eerie Halloween celebrations with his son Hadrien.

In the image, Trudeau could be seen wearing his shark costume similar to one worn by Katy Perry’s dancers during her 2015 Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show.

Trudeau was seen holding a surfboard prop with fake blood splattered on it as his son appeared to act scared from him, wearing a black outfit, black boots, and with fake blood all around the side of his face. Other two photos in the carousel showed the father-son duo actually making the spooky costume.

“Ready for Halloween with Hadrien: he’s the surfer, I’m the shark (to his left),” Justin cheekily wrote seemingly referring to Bryan Gaw, famously known as “Left Shark” in Perry’s halftime show performance.

He further added, “We built the costume together — a little father-son Halloween teamwork.”

“I’ll dress up as Katy Perry and then you and I can pretend to be together!,” one social media user comented.

While another joked, “TO HIS LEFT.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau)

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were first romantically linked together in July 2025 when they spotted chatting at Le Violon in Montreal.

The couple made their first public appearance as a couple earlier this month when they attended a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris to mark Perry’s birthday.

Justin Trudeau shares children Hadrien, 11, Ella-Grace, 16, and Xavier, 18, with his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.