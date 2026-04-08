Justin Trudeau's son gives sneak peek into father's romantic life

Justin Trudeau’s son gave insights to his father’s relationship with the popstar Katy Perry.

In the recent news, Xavier, (Xav) spoke publicly about his father Justin Trudeau’s relationship with pop star Katy Perry, offered sneak peak in to their family dynamic and his own experiences growing up in the spotlight.

The 18-year-old musician shared his views during an appearance on the Can’t Be Censored podcast, revealing that he has developed a positive relationship with Perry over the past year.

Xav noted, “When I’m really happy with a song [I] send it [to her]. She’s always happy to give me advice or tell me what I should change”.

Xav described the singer in favourable terms, adding: “She’s super nice. She’s super down to earth. She’s great. I think that my dad’s happy so that’s important.”

His comments reflected a supportive stance towards the relationship, which reportedly began in 2025.

Addressing the public attention surrounding his father, the son of the former Canadian Prime Minister said he has grown accustomed to scrutiny, noting that media coverage and online commentary are part of his everyday reality.

The relationship between Justin Trudeau and Perry has largely remained private, with both maintaining a low profile despite periodic public appearances. Reports indicate that the couple have spent significant time together while limiting public exposure.