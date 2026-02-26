Justin Trudeau’s son reveals his real feelings on dad’s romance with Katy Perry

Justin Trudeau’s son Xavier Trudeau has finally revealed his true feelings on his father’s high-profile relationship with pop superstar Katy Perry, and it sounds like the singer has already made a strong impression.

In a recent Instagram video shared on February 21, the 18-year-old joined content creator G Hobs to try the limited-time “Afters Meal,” a collaboration between McDonald’s and Drake’s OVO brand. During the chat, Xavier was asked about the “elephant in the room” and whether he had met his dad’s girlfriend.

“I have,” he confirmed. According to Xavier, the meeting quickly turned into a meaningful conversation.

“She’s cool, she’s nice,” he said, adding that they “we talked for hours, talking about my music. She gave me advice and next steps for me and stuff.”

Katy Perry publicly confirmed her relationship with the former Canadian prime minister in December, sharing intimate photos and videos from a trip to Tokyo. The social media post showed the pair posing cheek-to-cheek for a selfie, dining together and visiting what appeared to be an interactive art exhibit.

Sources later said the romance developed gradually, with Trudeau making consistent efforts to see Perry while she toured. His persistence, insiders claimed, helped transform an initial friendship into something more meaningful.