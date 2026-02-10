Jutta Leerdam unveils reason behind postponing her wedding

Jutta Leerdam postponed her wedding till 2027.

The Dutch skater Jutta Leerdam decided to postpone her wedding until 2026 Olympics is over.

She paid off in spectacular fashion when Jutta Leerdam clocked 1:12.31 to shatter the Olympic record and capture 1000m gold at Milan Speed Skating Stadium.

She and her fiance Jake Paul got engaged in March 2025 with plans to marry later that year. But they reportedly pushed the ceremony to 2027 so Leerdam could keep her entire focus on training for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

And keeping their relationship long-distance proved worthwhile as she successfully upgraded her Beijing 2022 silver to gold. Her biggest competitor in the race was Femke Kok who crossed the finish line 0.28 seconds behind Leerdam.

The YouTube star-turned-boxer was involved throughout the entire event, sharing updates on his Instagram story from warmups to the podium celebration. In a pre-race clip, he and Leerdam exchanged flying kisses as she was prepping before stepping onto the ice.

He captioned the story, “Let’s go babbbbbessss @juttaleerdam,” keeping followers updated in real time.

Paul’s reaction became a highlight on its own. A video showed him openly weeping in the stands right after Leerdam reached the finish line. The 29-year-old later shared it on his Instagram handle.

With this gold at Milan Cortina 2026, Leerdam now has two Olympic medals in the 1000 m — including a silver from Beijing 2022 as well as six world championship gold medals across individual and team sprint events.

She returned to the ice on February 15 for the 500m, aimed for her second gold. Not to mention, Paul will be once again cheering for his future wife from the stands.