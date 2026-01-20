Jwan Yosef reacts to social media post featuring Hudson Williams

Syrian-Swedish painter and artist Jwan Yosef reacted to an Instagram post showing Ricky Martin with “Heated Rivalry” star Hudson Williams.

On January 18, the artist shared a carousel of images from Milan Men’s Fashion Week. The images highlighted a pre-show dinner with Williams and thanked the Giorgio Armani team.

Martin captioned the carousel, “Pre-show dinner in Milan. Good food, better conversations, excellent seat neighbour,” tagging the 24-year-old actor.

Yosef added a cheeky comment to the post, saying, “I’d watch this show”, accompanied by a popcorn emoji, signalling a lighthearted engagement despite the couple’s 2023 divorce. Williams also commented, describing the conversation with Martin as “fabulous” and adding a red heart.

Martin and Yosef began dating in 2015 and were married for nearly six years before ending their marriage. They share two children, Lucia and Renn. Martin is also the father of 17-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino.

Followed by their split, the couple emphasised a commitment to maintaining a healthy family dynamic, co-parenting with respect and prioritising their children’s well-being.

The Milan encounter coincided with the rising popularity of “Heated Rivalry,” HBO Max’s fictional sports romance series starring Williams. The show, based on Rachel Reid’s bestselling book, follows an unlikely love story between hockey rivals Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie). The series has generated significant buzz online, with fans praising the chemistry between the leads.

Martin’s social media post highlights his ongoing support for the show and demonstrates amicable interactions with his ex, reflecting their continued focus on family, professionalism, and shared interests.