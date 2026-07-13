KARACHI: The search and salvage operation for the K-2 Airways cargo plane and its crew continued for a seventh day near Ormara, ARY News reported.

Sources stated that the Boeing 737 plane’s cockpit, fuselage, engines, and black box have not yet been found.

The Coast Guard has been placed on high alert along the coastline, while continuous patrols are being conducted across the coastal strip.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operation in the deep sea—spanning beyond 12 miles from the coast—remains underway under the supervision of the Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

Today, skilled Pakistan Navy divers continued deep-sea operations to search for the wreckage, vital equipment, and the bodies of the cargo plane’s crew members.

Sources added that the search operation near the Ormara coast will continue tomorrow, Tuesday, as well.

The K2 Airways cargo aircraft had gone missing on July 9 late night while travelling from Sharjah to Karachi.

Authorities are continuing efforts at the crash site, while the cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

The crew of K2 Cargo flight was identified as Captain Muhammad Rizwan, First Officer Faisal Mahmood, Loadmaster Muhammad Toufiq Khan, Engineer Arif Siddiqui, and Muhammad Hamid.

Speaking to the correspondent of ARY News, Engineer Arif Siddiqui’s son said his father was employed by Northern Tec. He said the company’s manager had visited the family home and remained in contact with them.

He added that officials from the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy were also in touch with the family.

According to the family, Engineer Arif Siddiqui has a wife, five sons, and three daughters.