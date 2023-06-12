K-drama actor Park Soo Ryun dies at 29

Popular K-drama actor Park Soo Ryun was declared brain-dead on Sunday after a fatal accident on her way home.

As per the reports from Korean news outlets, Park Soo Ryun, best known for her work in the Korean romance series ‘Snowdrop’, passed away yesterday, at the age of 29.

According to the details, Soo Ryun met with an accident a day earlier while returning home. She was rushed to hospital where doctors ‘declared her brain dead after resuscitating her’.

“Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating,” the publication reported quoting her mother.

The mortuary of the late actor is prepared at Suwon Hospital of Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Center of Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. The funeral will start on Monday afternoon and will continue till Tuesday morning.

Since her 2018 debut in ‘il tenore’, Park Soo Ryun had appeared in several musicals including ‘Finding Kim Jong Wook’, ‘Passing Through Love’, ‘Siddhartha’, and ‘The Day We Loved’.