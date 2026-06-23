K-Electric announces loadshedding exemption on THESE days

The electricity supply company Karachi Electric (K-Electric) in Karachi has announced the suspension of loadshedding in certain areas during Ashura on 9th and 10th Muharram, which will be observed on 25 June and 26 June 2026, aiming to support religious observances and public convenience.

According to K-Electric across Karachi, 371 feeders have been identified as high priority in areas where Ashura processions, majalis, and associated religious gatherings are expected to take place. These include 244 medium- and high-loss feeders that would otherwise have a scheduled loadshedding.

The identified feeders will remain exempt from the evening of 8th Muharram until the morning of 11th Muharram.

The K-electric has said that undertaken extensive coordination with relevant stakeholders and authorities to ensure continuous power supply across identified priority areas based on the procession routes and congregation points during the Ashura.

It added that operational teams would remain on alert, with additional technical resources deployed to respond promptly to any network faults or emergency situations.

As an additional customer facilitation, the utility has extended payment deadlines for electricity bills due during the Ashura holidays.

Bills carrying due dates of 25th and 26th June 2026 can now be paid by 29th June 2026, without any late payment surcharge, K-electric announced.

The utility company said that all scheduled banks and authorized payment collection centers have been informed to accept bill payments within the revised timeline.

K-Electric also urged the public to exercise caution around electricity infrastructure, particularly overhead power lines, and maintain a safe distance from electrical installations.