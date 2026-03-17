Shaheryar Chishti appointed acting chairman of K-Electric

KARACHI: Shaheryar Chishti has been appointed as the acting chairman of K-Electric ahead of the election for a permanent position.

According to details, Chishti was named interim chairman in a meeting held today, prior to the formal selection of the next chairman. He will continue to perform duties in this role until the new board elects a permanent chairman on April 2.

Earlier, Mark Gerard Skelton resigned from the position of chairman. Following his resignation, K-Electric’s Board of Directors had appointed Shahryar Arshad Chishti as an alternate director.

The development comes amid recent changes in the company’s leadership, as Moonis Alvi has also stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer.

Last month, Adeeb Ahmed was appointed acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K-Electric following the resignation of Moonis Alvi.

The decision was made during a board meeting to discuss leadership matters, appointing Ahmed to lead Karachi’s sole power provider.

Ahmed is a seasoned company veteran, having served as a director at K-Electric since 2019.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori overturned the punishment awarded to former CEO Moonis Alvi in a workplace harassment case, providing major relief to the power utility’s top executive.

In a notice to PSX, K-Electric said the governor set aside the impugned order passed by the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh under Section 9 of the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, after reviewing the case and hearing arguments from the concerned parties.

“The Governor of Sindh has set aside the impugned order passed by the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh,” the company confirmed in a statement.