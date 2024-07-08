web analytics
K-Electric asked to improve service delivery in Karachi

Shoaib Nizami
Shoaib Nizami reports Finance, Fedeal Board of Revenue, Planning , Public Accounts, Banking, Capital Market, SECP, IMF, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, FATF updates for ARY News

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday asked the K-Electric (KE) to focus on improving service delivery in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The minister made these remarks while talking to delegation of K-Electric that called on him here. The delegation members included Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K-Electric Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CFO KE Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani and Chief Regulatory Affairs Muhammad Imran Qureshi.

He asked the KE team to focus on improving service delivery in Karachi and to expedite its plan for adding cheaper generation capacity so that the cost of electricity could be brought down.

Meanwhile, the representatives stated that the agreement signed between the government and KE earlier this year had addressed a number of issues and KE was now vigorously working on implementing the new generation projects to improve its electricity mix.

The delegation raised the issue of delayed payments of KE’s consumer bills collected through the post office. The minister assured K-Electric of addressing its matters related to delayed payments.

