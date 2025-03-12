K-Electric cautions against kite flying near power lines

KARACHI: K-Electric cautions against kite flying near power infrastructure, urging residents to avoid engaging in the sport, particularly near high-tension transmission lines, to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.

KE said in a statement that kite flying activity often involves the usage of metallic, chemical, or glass-coated strings that pose a massive risk of electrocution and power interruption/disruption, particularly where electricity infrastructure is nearby, which causes unwarranted disruption in the supply of electricity, and has done so on multiple days near Iftaar time.

“Any extracurricular activity should ideally be a source of joy, and not tragedy or disruption,” said Imran Rana, Senior Director of Corporate Communications at K-Electric.

“The metal wires/chemical coated wires used in kite flying conduct electricity. Just the mere presence of a metallic wire within the field – even without actual contact with a transmission line – around high-tension wires carries the risk of electrocution with lasting injury or fatality. We urge the residents of Karachi to embody Ramadan’s spirit by enjoying activities that do not present a hazard to their safety and that of others,” he added.

Recognizing the need for collective responsibility, KE also requests city administration, law enforcement agencies, and community leaders to play an active role in discouraging unsafe kite flying, especially among children.

KE also urged guardians and parents to ensure safe recreational activities that do not put lives at risk.

Ke encouraged citizens to contact KE’s helpline at 118, KE Live App, or official social media platforms to report hazardous kite flying near power lines.