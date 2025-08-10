K-Electric introduces new consumer-friendly electricity bill layout

KARACHI: K-Electric has unveiled a redesigned electricity bill format aimed at making it more user-friendly, according to the company’s spokesperson.

The updated bill layout consolidates calculations and information in one place for easier understanding by consumers.

The K-Electric spokesperson clarified that no changes have been made to the tariff or slab structure.

Customers can also view details of the new layout on the company’s official website.

It also contains a specific message board for the updates related to tariffs and taxation, as instructed by the government.

Additionally, it has consolidated customer information that includes load details and account numbers. Moreover, the back page has several updates like net metering, smart meters, and various service notices.

This initiative will also reduce paper usage. Additional pages have been eliminated, and all relevant information will not be embedded within the bill. This is followed by KE’s 2022 eco-friendly measures to lessen paper consumption and align with its digital transformation strategy, which gained a 60% rise in e-bill subscriptions between June 2024 and June 2025.

“The new electricity bill layout is a direct result of customer feedback and our mission to empower users with clarity and convenience,” said Noor Afshan, Senior Director and Head of Marketing & Customer Experience at KE. “We believe that informed customers are empowered customers.”