K-Electric condemns attack on its North Nazimabad office

K-Electric, the city’s sole power provider entity, has condemned the attack on its North Nazimabad office by the area’s citizens, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a press statement, the spokesperson for K-Electric condemned the attack, stating that the employees’ property was damaged.

The spokesperson further said the KE’s operations in the area have been temporarily suspended due to protests and violence, adding that there may be delays in addressing power complaints in the area.

The spokesperson added that full legal action will be taken against the ‘miscreants’ and appealed for cooperation from law enforcement agencies.

It is to be noted a group of children stormed into K-Electric complaint center in protest against ongoing power outages in North Nazimabad area of Karachi.

According to K-Electric officials, the protesters damaged several motorcycles, belonged to employees of the center, and burned three of them.

The protest escalated as the children set a fire near the entrance gate of the center.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after and managed to bring the situation under control.

According to law enforcement, the protest had been ongoing for two days due to prolonged electricity shortages in the neighborhood, with around 40 to 50 children participating.