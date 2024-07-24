K-Electric conducts citywide crackdown on electricity theft: 980 FIRs filed

K-Electric, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has ramped up efforts to combat electricity theft across various areas of Karachi by eliminating illegal connections (kundas) from its infrastructure. Anti-theft initiatives are integral to the company’s operations, ensuring network safety and minimizing line losses.

Since the launch of the national campaign against electricity theft in September 2023, over 168,000 cases of electricity theft have been reported, involving the theft of more than 298.7 million units of electricity. In FY 2023-24, actions supported by law enforcement agencies have led to the filing of 980 FIRs and the arrest of 33 individuals across Karachi.

Spokesperson K-Electric stated that 70% of feeders on their network are exempt from loadshedding. However, the remaining 30% of the network experiences loadshedding based on the ratio of losses, as non-payment of bills and electricity theft remain critical issues. Most incidents of electricity theft have been reported in areas such as Baldia, Surjani, Korangi, Orangi, Liaquatabad, Landhi, and Lyari. Individuals involved in electricity theft compromise the safety parameters of the power network, potentially leading to accidents.

Those involved in power theft not only bypass safety protocols of the network but also negatively impact the loss profile of those areas, thus impacting the duration of loadshedding. KE acknowledges that current macroeconomic conditions may be affecting customers’ propensity to pay and is organizing facilitation camps across the city. Customers can visit these camps, as well as KE Customer Care Centers located around the city, to clear their dues and receive assistance in obtaining regularized connections.

K-Electric Spokesperson urged elected officials and community leaders to promote a culture of regular bill payment and actively discourage power theft. These measures are crucial for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the city.