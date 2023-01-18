K-Electric consumers likely to get relief of Rs10.26/unit

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has filed an application with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to lower the power tariff by Rs10.26/ unit on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of February 2023, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to K-Electric spokesperson, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will conduct a public hearing for a reduction in power tariff on January 30. With the approval, the KE consumers will get relief in the February electricity bills.

Karachi’s sole power company’s spokesperson further said that the cost of producing electricity from RLNG and furnace oil was reduced to 17, 15 per cent respectively.

Earlier this month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) okayed a Rs4.49 hike in electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers on account of uniform tariff.

The federal government had asked the Nepra to notify Rs4.49 paisa per unit additional charge from all KE’s consumers with effect from January to April 2023.

“Such adjustment shall be applicable on the consumption of, October, November, December and January of 2023 to be recovered from consumers in January, February, March and April 2023”, the Power Division earlier told Nepra.

