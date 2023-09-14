31.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Advertisement -

196 FIRs lodged as K-Electric cracks down on power theft

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Amid the Government of Pakistan’s directives and a nationwide focus on curbing power theft, K-Electric is also acting against power theft and lodged 196 FIRs in police stations across the city against theft of 2 million units and 123 million rupees.

1.5 million of these 2 million units are accounted for by only 20 customers who have been charged with electricity theft. These include illegal hydrants and generator mafias illegally stealing electricity and reselling to various areas.

“Timely and swift action is critical to curb electricity theft. Not only is this hindering the provision of uninterrupted supply to areas, but also hurting the national exchequer and contributing towards circular debt. Penalizing this crime is essential for improving supply and protecting customers,” said Moonis Alvi, CEO K-Electric, “We thank the Government of Sindh and law enforcement agencies for their support in ensuring that this crime does not go unpunished, thus paving the way to a progressive sector.”

Since the start of the year, KE has conducted over 14,000 kunda removal drives. The total weight of the wires removed is exceeding 130,000 kilograms. KE appeals to its customers to support the company and take a stand against power theft to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.