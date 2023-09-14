196 FIRs lodged as K-Electric cracks down on power theft

KARACHI: Amid the Government of Pakistan’s directives and a nationwide focus on curbing power theft, K-Electric is also acting against power theft and lodged 196 FIRs in police stations across the city against theft of 2 million units and 123 million rupees.

1.5 million of these 2 million units are accounted for by only 20 customers who have been charged with electricity theft. These include illegal hydrants and generator mafias illegally stealing electricity and reselling to various areas.

“Timely and swift action is critical to curb electricity theft. Not only is this hindering the provision of uninterrupted supply to areas, but also hurting the national exchequer and contributing towards circular debt. Penalizing this crime is essential for improving supply and protecting customers,” said Moonis Alvi, CEO K-Electric, “We thank the Government of Sindh and law enforcement agencies for their support in ensuring that this crime does not go unpunished, thus paving the way to a progressive sector.”

Since the start of the year, KE has conducted over 14,000 kunda removal drives. The total weight of the wires removed is exceeding 130,000 kilograms. KE appeals to its customers to support the company and take a stand against power theft to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity.