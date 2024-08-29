K-Electric disconnect power supply to Pakistan Railways offices

K-Electric, the sole provider of power to the port city, on Thursday disconnected the electricity supply to Pakistan Railways offices over unpaid dues, ARY News reported.

As per details, the sources said K-Electric disconnected the electricity supply to City Railway Station and the Railways colonies on unpaid dues of over Rs200mln.

The power disconnection is affecting the railways booking office, and engine loco shed, the sources said and added the train operation will be affected if engines are not provided from loco shed.

On August 26, K-Electric, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, conducted successful operations against illegal hydrants and water mafia activities in Jahangirabad and Jalalabad.

During these raids, significant power theft was detected, particularly in the Jalalabad area, where multiple illegal hydrants was found operating with underground 95 mm cables. The operation resulted in the confiscation of 450 kilograms of illegal cables, which were being used to siphon off more than 5 Lakh units of electricity in the last six months .

As part of its ongoing “Kunda Removal Campaign,” K-Electric also established facilitation camps to provide consumers with convenient services and support. These initiatives are designed to strengthen the integrity of K-Electric’s network, reduce line losses, and ensure the protection of consumer interests.