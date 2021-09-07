Three decades’ dues: K-Electric cuts off power supply to Karachi building      

KARACHI: In what could be termed a bizarre act, the K-Electric on Tuesday cut off power supply to a residential building over dues of Rs 25,000 from the past 30 years, which have now accumulated to Rs 2 million, ARY NEWS reported.

The residential building in Gulistan-e-Jauhar block 1, which comprises 16 flats, a bank, and five shops, is deprived of power after the K-Electric asked them to pay Rs25,000 dues along with a 30-year surcharge that accumulates to Rs2 million.

The residents of the building said that they used to pay their dues regularly to the power utility and they were even declared as star consumers from K-Electric for regularly paying their bills.

They said that 30 year-back, the builder’s meter was removed by the then KESC authorities and now after a long period, they have not only sent the dues but also added the 30-year surcharge.

“When we approached the K-Electric authorities, they responded that the power could not be restored without paying the dues,” the residents said.

The power utility while responding to the case said that they had disconnected the power supply of a building in Gulistan e Johar over an illegal connection and lack of payment of dues.

“Despite repeated contacts and reminders, the dues were not declared,” the K-Electric’s spokesman said.