K-Electric becomes country’s first power utility to launch WhatsApp service

KARACHI: The sole power providing company in the metropolis, K-Electric (KE), became the country’s first power utility to use WhatsApp messaging app to facilitate consumers, ARY News reported on Monday.

The power company introduced a facility to enable consumers easy access to the management for registering complaints any time via using WhatsApp messaging app.

Consumers have been advised to register themselves for the group by sending their 13-digit account number on the given mobile number 0348-0000118, according to the chief marketing officer.

From the WhatsApp group, the citizens can get new connection forms, income tax certificates and registering their billing complaints. Besides, the consumers can also contact the company’s officials via social media, SMS service 8119 and call centre 118.

In a message, K-Electric said that it is launching a convenient WhatsApp service for the consumers to stay connected with the customers 24/7.