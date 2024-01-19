K-Electric finally gets 20-year licence from NEPRA

KARACHI: In a significant move, K-Electric, the sole electric distribution company in Karachi, has finally acquired 20-year distribution supply licences from National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) as its six-month extension expired today, ARY News reported on Friday.

The electricity distribution company had sought non-exclusive distribution and supplier licences for the next 20 years ahead of the liberalisation of the power sector. The K-electric’s previous 20-year license reached its term in July 2023.

Subsequently, NEPRA granted a six-month extension to K-Electric Limited (KE) on a provisional basis – which “guaranteed” uninterrupted power supply to Karachi, one of Pakistan’s largest and most populous cities.

More to follow