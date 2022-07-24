K-Electric has no objections to removing GST on electricity bills: spox

KARACHI: The K-Electric spokesperson clarified Sunday that the company has no objections to removing the general sales tax (GST) on the electricity bills which was announced by the federal government in the current fiscal year’s budget for all power distribution companies.

The spokesperson clarified that the company respects the business community and is standing side-by-side with them. K-Electric will immediately enforce the amendment in the order related to the tax.

The spokesperson further said that fixed general sales tax (GST) on the electricity bills for commercial consumers will not benefit K-Electric.

The company’s spokesperson said that no instruction was received from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials regarding the amendment as yet.

Earlier, the local traders staged a protest in the Saddar area of Karachi against the imposition of General Sales Tax (GST) on the current electricity bills.

According to details, the local traders were protesting against the general sales tax (GST) of Rs6,000 per month levied on electricity bills for retailers.

Speaking on the occasion, Karachi traders said that the electricity bills already include sales tax, income tax, fuel adjustment and additional taxes. “Collection of general sales tax from consumers is a total injustice,” they added.

Meanwhile, All City Tajir Ittehad President Sharjeel Goplani urged all Karachi traders to protest against the inflated bills.

