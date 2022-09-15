K-Electric imposes KMC taxes in electricity bills

KARACHI: K-Electric has started collecting taxes on behalf of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from the citizens of Karachi through the monthly power bills, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) have reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collect municipal utility charges tax (MUCT), through electricity bills.

The KE has imposed a Rs50 tax on consumption of 200 units while Rs70 will be charged on the consumption of units between 200 to 700. Those using more than 700 units will have to pay a municipal tax of Rs 200 per month.

On September 8 2021, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah unveiled the provincial government’s plan to collect two taxes on behalf of the KMC — fire tax and conservancy tax — from the citizens of Karachi through the monthly K-Electric bill.

Shah had said that Rs100 and Rs200 would be charged respectively from two categories of consumers in the KE bill.

The plan was approved during a meeting between K-Electric representatives and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Comments