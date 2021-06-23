K-Electric increases loadshedding in Karachi amid hot weather

KARACHI: K-Electric (K-Electric), the city’s sole power supplier, has extended the duration of unannounced loadshedding in different parts of Karachi amid sweltering weather, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the duration of load-shedding in several areas of the city has been extended up to 10 hours, while the areas exempted from load-shedding were also experiencing load-shedding daily.

Nazimabad, Lines Area, North Nazimabad, Saadi Town, Surjani Town, Baldia Town and other parts of the city are experiencing over 10 hours of loadshedding daily.

However, the power distribution company carried out 12 to 15 hours loadshedding in the industrial areas daily.

Meanwhile, irked by continued unannounced loadshedding and over billing, a large number of people staged a protest demonstration and besieged K-Electric office near Gole Market in Nazimabad.

Earlier on May 29, Amid extremely hot weather conditions, K-Electric, the city’s sole power company, had increased the duration of electricity loadshedding up to 11 hours a day.

According to the details, announced and unannounced prolonged power outages had continued to trouble people in the metropolis.

The duration of power load-shedding in high-loss areas had been increased up to 11 hours, while the areas exempted from load-shedding were also experiencing power outages up to six hours a day.