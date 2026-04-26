KARACHI: K-Electric’s team has inspected the site of the alleged theft incident in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13 D: K-Electric spokesperson

KE spokesperson said that initial findings indicate no involvement of K-Electric employees.

The spokesperson added that CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts suggest a private car and pickup truck with no KE marking were allegedly involved in the incident.

Registration of FIR against suspects that allegedly tampered with and stole K-Electric wiring and material is underway.

K-Electric has remained in contact with law enforcement to ascertain facts and pursue legal action.

K-Electric advises citizens to stay cautious and not let unauthorised persons near KE infrastructure.

K-Electric reiterates that tampering with electrical infrastructure can lead to accidents, the KE spokesperson concluded.

Earlier, a daring robbery was reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D, where suspects disguised as employees of a power utility company carried out a planned heist inside a residential building, CCTV footage showed.

According to reports, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, clearly showing multiple armed individuals involved in the crime.

Initial investigations reveal that four suspects arrived in a truck and entered the building, while three of their accomplices remained on standby in a nearby vehicle.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-D residents raised an alarm and attempted to resist the suspects during the incident.

In response, an armed individual stepped out of the standby vehicle and warned citizens to stay back, allowing the perpetrators to complete the robbery and flee the scene.

Authorities confirmed that the total number of suspects involved in the incident is seven. CCTV visuals provide clear evidence of the suspects, including those stationed in the vehicle, which is expected to aid in their identification.

Police in Karachi have recorded statements from residents of the building and collected other crucial evidence from the site. Officials have assured that efforts are underway to track down and arrest all individuals involved.

This incident has once again raised concerns about security and the misuse of official uniforms in Karachi, prompting calls for stricter verification measures and vigilance among citizens.