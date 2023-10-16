Power supply to Karachi from National Grid partially impacted: K-Electric

KARACHI: Power supply to Karachi was partially impacted due to a temporary fault in the 500 kV NKI-Jamshoro circuit of the National Grid, Spokesperson K-Electric informed through a press statement.

K-Electric teams remained in close coordination with NTDC authorities, and NTDC maintenance teams had already begun restoration efforts on the affected circuit.

During this period, KE expected a slight increase in the shortfall between demand and supply. At the time of writing, to bridge the gap and maintain system stability, the company has had to undertake load management of under one hour in a few loadshed exempt areas at a time. Updates regarding this situation are being shared with customers through KE Live App and social media channels.

Spokesperson K-Electric emphasized that this is a temporary measure while also assuring that the company is making efforts to ensure availability of power through alternate sources.