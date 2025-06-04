KE launches power status microsite for customers

KARACHI: In another step towards enhancing transparency and empowerment, K-Electric (KE) has launched a dedicated microsite that would enable customers in its serviced territory to check the power status including the area loss profile.

This portal will help customers understand and stay updated with their area profile on the energy network through real-time insights.

With just their KE Account Number, customers can now check where their area stands, empowering them to take informed steps toward improvement.

“This is part of KE’s continued effort to build greater awareness and collective accountability,” said K-Electric spokesperson.

“Our goal is to make information accessible and highlight how timely bill payment and reduction in electricity theft can improve power supply for communities. It’s about giving information back to the people.”

The spokesperson added, “Seventy percent of KE’s feeder network is already exempt from load-shed, a testament to the positive impact of responsible consumption and timely bill payments.

This is up from 6.6% at the time of privatisation. The remaining areas face challenges that we continue to address through active engagement and on-ground intervention.”

Illegal connections and power theft continue to be a major issue affecting the stability of energy provision. In collaboration with law enforcement agencies, KE actively conducts crackdowns against power theft and defaulters.

KE has conducted 13,416 kunda removal drives and 171,298 kgs of kundas have been discovered since January 2025 alone. KE teams are actively working on ground to bring neighborhoods out of this menace.

The platform also educates users on the legal implications of power theft and encourages anonymous reporting through [email protected].

Additionally, it provides practical guidance on how residents can support efforts to improve feeder performance by promoting bill payment culture in their neighborhoods.

KE urges all customers to visit the portal and take an active role in safeguarding their area’s stability. As more areas move toward responsible consumption, they become eligible for reliable and sustainable power supply.