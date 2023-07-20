32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Advertisement -

K-Electric’s licence renewed for 6 months

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has provisionally renewed K-Electric’s (KE) licence for six months.

K-Electric had requested NEPRA to renew the distribution licence for another 20 years as the current term is going to expire on July 20 (today).

K-Electric in its request to the NEPRA has stated that it is serving 3.4 million consumers and the licence renewal is in the interest of consumers and the power industry.

Read more: K-Electric moves NEPRA for licence renewal

According to NEPRA’s order, provisional renewal of KE’s distribution licence will be for six months from the date of expiry or till the time the final determination of the authority in the matter is made whichever is earlier.

According to the Order, Authority noted that the matter of KE license had been considered in Regulatory Meeting and it was decided to hold a public hearing on the matter.

Until the time the regulatory process is completed which may take 3-6 months, KE should be allowed to continue its operations.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.