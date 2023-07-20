K-Electric’s licence renewed for 6 months

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has provisionally renewed K-Electric’s (KE) licence for six months.

K-Electric had requested NEPRA to renew the distribution licence for another 20 years as the current term is going to expire on July 20 (today).

K-Electric in its request to the NEPRA has stated that it is serving 3.4 million consumers and the licence renewal is in the interest of consumers and the power industry.

According to NEPRA’s order, provisional renewal of KE’s distribution licence will be for six months from the date of expiry or till the time the final determination of the authority in the matter is made whichever is earlier.

According to the Order, Authority noted that the matter of KE license had been considered in Regulatory Meeting and it was decided to hold a public hearing on the matter.

Until the time the regulatory process is completed which may take 3-6 months, KE should be allowed to continue its operations.