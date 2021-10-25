K-Electric cautions citizens after muggers use its dress in failed robbery

KARACHI: K-Electric Monday strongly condemned a failed attempt to rob a house in Karachi where muggers impersonated the power utility’s employees to enter the premise, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have received reports of an unsuccessful robbery attempt in the area of Gizri by dacoits who impersonated as KE’s staff members,” the power utility said while strongly condemning the foiled bid.

It further shared with the masses that K-Electric’s staff does not enter into the houses without permission.

“Furthermore, KE staff members can be identified by their uniforms, badges, and their identity cards provided by the company,” the power utility said adding that it assures all possible support to the law enforcement agencies in carrying action against such negative elements of the society.

The clarification came after seven dacoits impersonating K-Electric staffers entered a bungalow in Karachi and faced resistance from the house owner’s son on Monday.

The incident took place in Karachi’s Gizri area where seven dacoits impersonating K-Electric staffers broke into a bungalow in Karachi.

Police told the media that the house owner’s son opened fire on the armed dacoits to which they had also responded with heavy fire. According to the police, a dacoit was killed on the spot during the exchange of fire, whereas, two among them got wounded.

The house owner’s son had also sustained injuries following the dacoits’ firing in the incident.

“Six armed dacoits including two wounded had tried to flee from the scene, however, only four managed to run away. Raids are underway to arrest the fleeing dacoits,” added police.

