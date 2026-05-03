K-Electric promises no loadshedding during heatwave

K-Electric (KE) has promised no loadshedding during hot weather as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a heatwave alert in Karachi and advised taking all necessary remedial actions to minimise the impact of heatwave conditions.

K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana said: “As power demand escalates, KE is ready and committed to ensuring sustainable supply of electricity to Karachi. Our field teams remain on alert to ensure swiftest possible restoration of faults. However, we also urge the public to closely monitor the prevailing conditions and adhere to heatwave SOPs. KE remains in contact with all civic agencies and will cooperate to the best of its ability. Let this be a time when all public utilities stand together and be the representation of Karachi’s resilience.”

Karachi’s sole power producer said the shutdowns are suspended during the heatwave and added that 70 per cent of the metropolis is already exempted from loadshedding.

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K-Electric (KE) has also urged its customers to take all precautions and avoid unnecessary excursions or strenuous activities between 11am and 4pm – the “peak heat hours.