Tuesday, July 8, 2025
KE Board re-appoints Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi as CEO of K-Electric

KARACHI: The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on July 7, 2025, has re-appointed Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K-Electric with effect from July 30, 2025.

Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi joined KE in 2008, and has held key roles in the Organisation as CFO, Company Secretary and Head of Treasury prior to his appointment as CEO in 2018.

He brings to the helm 30 years of diversified financial experience and has led the creation of a future-ready entity by emphasizing digitisation, customer centricity and investments across the energy value chain.

About K-Electric

K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005, KE is the only vertically integrated power utility in Pakistan supplying electricity to Karachi and its adjoining areas. The majority shares (66.4%) of the Company are owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Al-Jomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding) of Kuwait, and KE Holdings (Formerly: Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund or IGCF). The Government of Pakistan is also a shareholder (24.36%) in the Company while the remaining are listed as free float shares.

