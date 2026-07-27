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Water supply restored in Karachi as K-Electric fixes power breakdown at Dhabeji Pumping Station

  • By Afzal Parvaiz
    • -
  • Jul 27, 2026
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Water supply restored in Karachi as K-Electric fixes power breakdown at Dhabeji Pumping Station
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