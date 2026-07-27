K-Electric has restored power to the Dhabeji Pumping Station, according to a spokesperson.

According to a KWSC spokesperson, the breakdown occurred at 8:45am in the third phase of the Dhabeji pumping station, due to which the power supply to the phase remained suspended.

Three pumps at the Dhabeji pumping station were temporarily shut down due to the fault, which was likely to affect water transmission to various parts of the metropolis.

Areas including North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Gulberg Town, New Karachi, Landhi, Korangi and Scheme 33 were affected, the spokesperson elaborated.

Following the restoration of electricity, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation has resumed water supply to the affected areas, the spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson stated that the power outage at the Dhabeji Pumping Station was caused by a cable fault in K-Electric’s network.

Electricity was restored after a 22-hour interruption, according to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation.

The prolonged power outage resulted in Karachi facing a shortfall of approximately 48 million gallons of water, the spokesperson added.