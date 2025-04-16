K-Electric seeks relief through monthly fuel adjustment

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concluded its public hearing regarding K-Electric’s petition for a provisional monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for February 2025.

According to reports, the hearing was chaired by NEPRA Chairman Waseem Mukhtar. In its petition, K-Electric requested a reduction of Rs 6.62 per unit in electricity tariff under the FCA mechanism for the month of February.

After the public hearing, NEPRA announced that a final decision would be made after a thorough review of all submitted data and statistics.

According to NEPRA, if approved, the negative fuel charge adjustment will apply to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers, protected domestic users, electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS), and all categories of consumers who use prepaid electricity meters under the prepaid tariff scheme.

Earlier, the electricity tariff was likely to decrease by Rs6.62 per unit, in major relief for K-Electric consumers.

As per details, Karachi-Electric submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking a reduction in electricity prices under fuel adjustment for February.

NEPRA was set to hold a hearing on K-Electric’s request pertaining to the monthly fuel adjustment for February on April 16.

If approved, the reduction in the power tariff will provide a relief of over Rs6.66 billion to consumers.

Similarly, electricity prices might see a dip under the upcoming monthly and quarterly adjustments for March.

According to reports, electricity prices may drop by 3 paisa per unit in the monthly adjustment for March, while the quarterly adjustment could lead to a decrease of over 1 rupee per unit nationwide.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted a request for the monthly adjustment, and a hearing on the matter will be held on March 29.

In March, a total of 8.4 billion units of electricity were generated, with the cost of electricity standing at 9.22 rupees per unit, compared to the reference cost of 9.25 rupees per unit.

For the quarterly adjustment, the government is expected to pass on a relief amounting to 51.49 billion rupees to the public.