K-Electric seeks over Rs6 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The K-Electric, Karachi’s sole power distributor, has filed petitions in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) seeking a Rs6.52 per unit hike in power tariff for its consumers, reported ARY News.

The power company has sought the tariff hike on account of monthly fuel charge adjustments for the period from January 2021 to June 2021 and quarterly adjustment from Jan 2021 to March 2021.

The power regulator will hear and decide the petitions on July 28.

The K-Electric sought a Rs1.97 hike in per unit price of electricity on account of fuel adjustment cost for the month of Jan, Rs2.49 for Feb, Rs1.49 for March, Rs0.86 for April, Rs0.64 for May, and Rs0.211 for June.

In addition, it called for a Rs0.36 per unit hike in electricity tariff on account of quarterly adjustment for the period from Jan-March 2021.

Residents of the port city will have to bear an additional burden of Rs6.52 per unit if the power company’s pleas for the hike are granted.