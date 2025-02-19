K-Electric seeks Rs4.95 per unit tariff cut

Karachi power consumers are set to get big relief as the city’s power utility, K-Electric (KE) has filed a petition with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for Rs4.95 per unit power tariff cut, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

K-Electric proposed refund comes after the utility charged higher per unit electricity rates in December 2024.

Under the monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for December, the company wants to refund approximately Rs4.94 billion to its power consumers.

The regulator has scheduled a public hearing for February 26 to consider the KE request for a provisional negative FCA.

Earlier this month, prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that electricity tariffs would further be reduced for domestic consumers and industries through reforms in the electricity sector.

He expressed satisfaction with the current changes in the electricity sector, stating that they are producing great results, while chairing a review meeting of the sector in Islamabad on Friday.

PM Shehbaz said that he has pledged to guarantee the supply of affordable and sustainable power. He said revising agreements with IPPs is saving the national treasury and reducing electricity prices for consumers.

The Prime Minister made reference to the campaign against power theft and pledged to speed it up even further in order to completely eradicate the losses incurred by all distribution firms in this area.