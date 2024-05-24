web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, May 24, 2024
- Advertisement -

K-Electric, Sindh govt to form joint committee to address power outage issue

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: In a move to address the power outage issue, K-Electric and Sindh government decided to form a joint committee in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

A high-level meeting was held today between Sindh Government and K-Electric to discuss power Supply and load shedding in Karachi.

Sindh Government was represented by Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, while K-Electric was represented by their CEO Moonis Alvi along with senior officials and company’s leadership.

During the meeting, it was decided to form a joint committee consisting representatives of Sindh Government and K-Electric to address load shedding and other issues of the city. The committee will jointly work on addressing public grievances, ensuring timely bill payments, and develop strategies to minimize load shedding and ensuring uninterrupted power supply in the city.

CEO OF K-Electric while reiterating power utility’s commitment to provide complete cooperation to the resident of city during heatwave highlighted that uninterrupted power supply is not possible without payments of bills.

Sindh Government’s representative at the meeting the Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, assured that the government will play a role for the payment of over 9 billion rupees owed by Sindh Government.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig suggested to formulate a joint strategy to ensure timely payments and preventing electricity theft.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.