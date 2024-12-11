KE submits bid evaluation for 150MW solar project to NEPRA

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concluded the hearing of K-Electric’s bid evaluation report for 150 MW renewable energy projects, KE said in a statement on Wednesday.

“K-Electric (KE) has made remarkable progress in its journey toward renewable energy with the submission of the Bid Evaluation Report for its 150 MW solar projects at Winder and Bela, Balochistan, to NEPRA”, the statement added.

The regulator today concluded the hearing on the subject marking a critical step towards finalization of these projects.

KE underscored that after getting a nod of approval from NEPRA earlier this year, KE initiated the industry’s first competitive bidding process to launch renewable energy projects.

KE said that “the 150 MW Winder and Bela projects are a part of a cumulative 640 MW renewables ambition reflecting the first trench of the company’s long-term goal to add 1300 MW of sustainable energy into the generation mix”.

This milestone is part of KE’s broader renewable energy roadmap, which aims to integrate 30% renewables into its generation portfolio by 2030.

Over the past year, KE attracted significant investor interest in its renewable initiatives, including 15 bids for the Winder and Bela projects and subsequently seven bids for its pioneering 220 MW hybrid solar-wind project in Dhabeji, Sindh.

Establishing a new precedent in the Pakistani renewable space, KE has received highly competitive tariff bids for its 100 MW Bela and 50 MW Winder projects, 220 MW hybrid solar-wind projects.

Additionally, KE has concluded the process for its 270 MW Sind Solar Projects and submitted their Auction Evaluation Report as well.

KE pledged to remain engaged with the regulator on this important matter which can enable access to affordable energy for its customers.

Earlier, Karachi electricity consumers raised multiple grievances during a NEPRA hearing on K-Electric’s right-of-claims, highlighting severe challenges faced by Karachi’s residents and businesses.

During the hearing, consumers lamented that operating businesses in Karachi has become increasingly difficult due to high electricity costs. “Hundreds of factories have already shut down, and many more are on the verge of closure due to unaffordable power rates,” one consumer stated.

It was pointed out that Karachi’s electricity users are being burdened with surcharges intended to reduce the circular debt. “We categorically reject any additional burden in the form of right-of-claims or other charges,” said a consumer.

Another consumer warned that imposing additional surcharges could lead to law-and-order issues in the city. Questions were also raised about the effectiveness of K-Electric’s privatization.

“What was the purpose of privatization, and has it been achieved? K-Electric continues to produce expensive electricity while benefiting from tariff differential subsidies,” one attendee asked.

Despite granting multiple margins to K-Electric, the issue of escalating right-of-claims persists, leaving consumers frustrated and questioning the overall efficiency of the power utility.

The hearing underscored growing discontent among Karachi residents over the rising cost of electricity and the impact on the city’s economy.