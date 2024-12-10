Consumers slam K-Electric at NEPRA hearing

ISLAMABAD: Consumers raised multiple grievances during a NEPRA hearing on K-Electric’s right-of-claims, highlighting severe challenges faced by Karachi’s residents and businesses, ARY News reported.

During the hearing, consumers lamented that operating businesses in Karachi has become increasingly difficult due to high electricity costs. “Hundreds of factories have already shut down, and many more are on the verge of closure due to unaffordable power rates,” one consumer stated.

It was pointed out that Karachi’s electricity users are being burdened with surcharges intended to reduce the circular debt. “We categorically reject any additional burden in the form of right-of-claims or other charges,” said a consumer.

Another consumer warned that imposing additional surcharges could lead to law-and-order issues in the city. Questions were also raised about the effectiveness of K-Electric’s privatization.

“What was the purpose of privatization, and has it been achieved? K-Electric continues to produce expensive electricity while benefiting from tariff differential subsidies,” one attendee asked.

Despite granting multiple margins to K-Electric, the issue of escalating right-of-claims persists, leaving consumers frustrated and questioning the overall efficiency of the power utility.

The hearing underscored growing discontent among Karachi residents over the rising cost of electricity and the impact on the city’s economy.

Earlier, NEPRA approved the Winter Package proposed by the federal government, offering discounts to consumers on additional electricity usage.

According to the package, domestic consumers will receive a 30percent discount, equivalent to Rs. 11.42 per unit, on minimum additional electricity usage. Meanwhile, industrial consumers will get an 18percent discount, equivalent to Rs. 5.72 per unit.

The Winter Package will be effective from December to February, a period of three months, as the NEPRA informed the federal government about the package’s approval before issuing the notification.

It’s worth noting that industrial and commercial consumers were not initially included in the federal government’s proposal. However, NEPRA has extended the benefits to these consumers as well.

The package aims to encourage consumers to use electricity efficiently during winter. With the approved discounts, consumers can enjoy reduced electricity bills while also promoting energy conservation.

The package was announced by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif who announced up to Rs 26 per unit relief in electricity bills during the three winter months—December, January, and February.