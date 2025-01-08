K-Electric tariff decreases by Rs0.4 per unit under FCA

ISLAMABAD: NEPRA has issued a notification announcing Rs0.492 per unit reduction in electricity prices for Karachi consumers under the October 2024 monthly adjustment, ARY News reported.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued its decision regarding KE’s petition for provisional monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for October 2024, indicating a relief of PKR 0.492 per kWh. This will be passed on to customers in their January 2025 bills.

As per the Regulatory Authority’s decision, the FCA shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), lifeline consumers, prepaid metering consumers, and agricultural consumers.

Moreover, K-Electric (KE) has also submitted a provisional monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) request for November 2024, to be translated as a relief of PKR 4.98 per kWh (Kilowatt hours) for customers.

“Following a public hearing scheduled for January 15, 2025, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will issue a decision clarifying the FCA amount to be passed on to customer bills and the period for which they will be applicable”, KE said in a statement.

On account of the November FCA, The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought a negative adjustment of 0.63 paisa per unit in XWDiscos’ tariffs.

KE said that this is the third consecutive FCA being passed on as a benefit to KE customers, with September FCA as 0.16 paisa, and October FCA as 0.27 paisa.

“All FCAs are calculated in accordance with the regulatory guidelines and reflected in customer bills following NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval”, the statement further said